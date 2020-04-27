Jennifer Lopez©GettyImages
Jennifer Lopez’s bombshell white-hot swimsuit is $99, and you can get it here

Jennifer Lopez stunned on social media when she posted a sexy swimsuit picture in honor of Earth Day. Next to a photo of the 50-year-old superstar sitting in a swimming pool and gazing dreamily away into the distance, the mom-of-two captioned: “Mother Earth...Be conscious of how you treat her. Love her and she will keep you forever. #HappyEarthDay.“ But even though her post was to commemorate Earth Day, fans couldn’t help fawning over JLo and her one-piece swimsuit from Gooseberry Intimates.

One of her fans wrote, “STUNNING‼ JLo is the 8th wonder of the world!!!,” while another commented, “Such a beautiful photo,” and the list goes on! The Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer models Gooseberry’s Seaside So Chic One Piece. The sexy swim style features a high and cheeky cut, a plunging neckline and minimal gold hardware, and it retails for $99. It’s a classic swimsuit worth investing in for its endless allure and even more so for how it can double as a summer top.

Pair it with a chic slip skirt, a sun hat, and mid-heel sandals, and you’ve got yourself a stylish daytime date look before heading to the pool or the beach.

By now, we’ve realized that the Hustlers star loves a pristine white swimsuit, and we can see why. The achromatic hue is ultra-flattering on Jennifer’s skin tone, it’s classy, timeless, and no matter the swimsuit style, it’s ridiculously sensual. Back in February, Alex Rodriguez’s fiancé made jaws drop when she posted a mirror selfie wearing a teeny tiny white bikini.

Her incredibly toned body was perfectly visible in the barely-there two-piece, which only the On the Floor Singer can flawlessly rock at her mature age. But it’s not just white-colored swimwear she loves. The Second Chance star is also attracted to the achromatic color when it comes to clothing, and she even inspired a clothing collection!

