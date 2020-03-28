Shopping sustainable fashion brands is no longer a trend, but rather more of a lifestyle. Brands such as Everlane and Reformation not only create fashion-forward clothes, but they also keep their customers informed with their ecological stance, which is why they’ve become popular in the sustainability sector. Despite having access to pretty much any brand out there, many celebrities have become aware of fashion’s negative impact on our planet, and so they’re all for supporting conscious labels.

While some stars are dedicated to solely shopping eco-conscious brands, others have grown to love their favorites and will often wear them from time to time. In case you’ve been wanting to dip into shopping more consciously, we’ve rounded up some of the eco-friendly brands loved by celebs, including Margot Robbie, Emma Watson, and Meghan Markle, who's become an exemplar for rocking sustainable pieces.

Keep scrolling for the brands that pride themselves on reducing their carbon footprints.