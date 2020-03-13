The trench coat is a fashion classic. A descendant of British military jackets and originally made from waterproof wool, not much has changed from its original design, buttons or even color. Yet this season, the creative directors of the most important brands in the world have taken it upon themselves to reinvent it, shortening the bottom, adding leather panels, pleats on the sleeves, and even contrasting check-print strips.

An essential for mid-season and spring, these trench coats are coming to relieve the ones you’ve got in your closet of duty. Here are the details so you can wear them in line with the new trends.