If you’re someone who has a curvaceous hourglass figure like Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, these tips are just what you need. They say that when you have a fuller chest and hips, defining the waist is key to highlighting your assets. But this doesn’t mean you have to miss out on fashion trends like oversized silhouettes or looser fitting looks, as the America’s Got Talent judge’s wardrobe demonstrates.

The beloved Colombian actress has found ways to embrace her incredible figure while avoiding styles that are too revealing – or predictable! – and has her wearing looser silhouettes without losing her sexy shape. Here’s how she does it: