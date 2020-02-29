In Hollywood, anything goes. Stars are free to change up their hair color and innovate with new cuts or hairstyles, whether it’sfor a part they're playing, to follow the season's trends or just try out something new.

Although Coco Chanel once said, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life,” long tresses are a signature look for a lot of stars, and they’ve opted to keep their same style over the years without too many changes.

Since ancient times, our hair has been considered to be a reflection of our inner state, respresenting human emotion and spirituality. Maybe that’s why celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston have held onto their styles for years as part of who they are. Or, maybe the lesson is, when you find an iconic, timeless look – stick with it!