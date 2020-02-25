Kim Kardashian like you’ve never seen her before – and with her biggest idol

Kim Kardashian is living her dream – and rocking a new look. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed for the latest edition of the CR Fashion Book with none other than her style icon, Cher. The two Armenian beauties are joined by Naomi Campbell as they rock big teased hair á la the turn back time singer, wear all-black and straddle motorcycles. Kim, 39, took to her social media to share her excitement. “A whole cover with @Cher!!!! Now you know Cher is my style icon of life so shooting this was a dream come true! (My other style icon @naomi was on set too!!!).”

Kim Kardashian joined Cher on the cover of CR Fashion Book

“What is this life! So happy to share these pics with you guys for the @crfashionbook cover! @mertalas @macpiggott I felt like Mermaids Thank you @carineroitfeld.” The retro 60s inspired shoot was shot by famed photographers Mert & Marcus. The trio take a ride through the streets of Los Angeles and open up about their philanthropic efforts.

Cher, 73, speaks about her outward approach to standing up for what she believes in. Naomi, 49, opened up about AIDS awareness, and Kim spoke candidly about why the prison reform is close to her heart.

“I’m raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people. I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier,” she said inside of the magazine. “I never knew much about the system until I started to dig in, and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn’t stop.”

The KKW Beauty founder channeled the 60s

For Kim, growing into a mother help shape her activism. “My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out. Now, I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids.”

