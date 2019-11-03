Follow Kim Kardashian's lead with 7 tips for a perfect Japan trip with kids

If you've ever dreamed of traveling around Japan, but think it would be too much of an adventure with your little darlings along for the ride, we're here to tell you you've got no excuse for taking the trip of your dreams.

Japan is a tech mecca and world capital for video games and anime. And it's packed with museums and attractions you won't find anywhere else.Kim Kardashian proved it's a great destination for the whole family when she took a well-deserved vacation in the Far East, sharing snaps of North loving her stay in Asia. Read on to see how much fun your kids could have in Japan.

©@kimkardashian



Japan offers more for kids than you'd think

Visually, Japan is full of surprises, and already famous for its colors and the neon that lights up at sundown. Get your children ready to learn about, experience and enjoy a completely different culture. Here's a few activities they will love.

1. Immerse them in culture

Kids are sponges, soaking up everything they see, and Japan isn't short on museums and things to learn about. Among the most recommended for kids are the Odaiba Science Museum, the Edo Tokyo Museum and the Ramen Museum in Yokohama.

2. Festivals and traditional events

Also known as Matsuris, these are fun for all the family and will get you hooked on Japanese culture. Enjoy fun attractions and traditional foods, and don't forget to dress the kids in a yukata (summer kimono).

©@kimkardashian



Japan is a great destination for the whole family

3. Amazing zoos

If the little ones love animals, don't miss Ueno Park in Tokyo. As well as six museums, it has a zoo with more than 2,600 animals, including adorable panda bears.

4. Firework displays

If you go in summer, you must not miss these. The Japanese are known for their impressive fireworks displays that will delight children and adults alike.

5. Fun food

If you are looking for fun and something different at lunch time, don't miss the themed restaurants. Fancy dining in the company of robots, ninjas or samurai? Little ones are sure to be spellbound

©@kimkardashian



Kids can dress as their favorite characters while strolling the streets of Japan

6. Fun underground

Also on your list should be Tokyo Character Street, an underground street found at Tokyo's main station full of specialist stores full of manga and anime products.

7. What about the food?

If your baby isn't yet eating solids, there are hotels that will fix baby food for you. And if your Japanese isn't great, you can bring pictures of ingredients which makes it easier to buy or order them. And if your kids are older, there's a wide variety of restaurants with special children's menus.

So, now you've seen how much fun Kim Kardashian and her kids had here, ready to kick off your Japanese adventure?