Princess Caroline’s daughter Princess Alexandra wears the most amazing golden boots in Paris

Princess Caroline and Princess Alexandra of Hanover made a stylish pair as they stepped out on Tuesday, January 21, for Paris Haute Couture Week. The mother-daughter duo attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show. Grace Kelly’s daughter and granddaughter sat front row at the show held at the Grand Palais in Paris. Caroline had a close friendship with Chanel’s late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.

©Getty Images



The mother-daughter duo made a stylish pair at the Chanel show on Jan. 21

Alexandra looked trés chic in a Chanel coatdress by the French fashion house. The 20-year-old Princess teamed her ensemble with sparkling boots and a quilted purse. Meanwhile, her fashionable mother opted for a black leather jacket and matching turtleneck, which she paired with a tweed midi skirt, statement necklaces and shades. Caroline shares daughter Alexandra with her estranged husband Prince Ernst August of Hanover.

©Getty Images



Princess Alexandra sat front row at the Dior Haute Couture show on Jan. 20

Charlotte Casiraghi’s younger sister has been busy hitting the Haute Couture circuit this week. Aside from Chanel on Tuesday, Alexandra also attended the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture show, sans her mother, and on Monday, the Hanoverian royal made an appearance at the Dior Haute Couture show. Alexandra wore cropped trousers, a printed blouse and jacket for the Dior presentation. Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece had a prime seat in the front row alongside Alexa Chung, Lauren Santo Domingo, and Sabine Getty. Alexandra is no stranger to Paris Fashion Week. Much like Charlotte, Alexandra has become a front row fixture at the shows.