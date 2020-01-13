After all the excitement of the announcement of the nominees of the 92nd Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards, comes the speculation as to who will wear what on the evening of February 9. While we can usually rely on the likes of Jennifer Lopez or Cate Blanchett to up the glamor stakes, we also spot something unexpected and original on the red carpet too.

So, while we count down the days until the award show, here are some of our predictions of trends and looks we’ll likely see at the Oscars.