Is this Kate Middleton's best holiday look ever? See the stunning dress she wore for to the Queen's party

‘Tis the season to rock tartan and Kate Middleton isn’t sleeping on the holiday-ready trend. On Wednesday, December 18, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas party, wearing a red plaid dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead ($2762). Although there are no cameras allowed inside, some caught a glimpse of Kate as she arrived at Buckingham Palace. The festive number features a crisp white collar and cuffs, a matching belt, and dramatic puff sleeves.

Kate arrived wearing a festive tartan dress by Emilia Wickstead

Kate’s sparkly stud earrings were visible from outside the car while sitting with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. In December 2018, the Duchess wore the same print in the form of a midi skirt also by Emilia Wickstead for an event at Kensington Palace.

The mom-of-three recently stunned in yet another printed midi dress when she and her husband Prince William appeared in A Berry Royal Christmas Special. Kate donned a bold red frock by Alessandra Rich that ties at the neck and features a polka dot and petal print and cuffed sleeves.

The plaid number is currently sold out on most websites

During the Christmas TV special with Mary Berry, the royal rocked a deep green knit dress from Massimo Dutti. The cozy frock is winter-ready with a high neck, long sleeves, and a large tie at the waist.

Kate’s chic and modern style never stops surprising us. The Duchess likes to keep her style fresh by wearing standout prints, chic accessories and unexpected hues. It’s evident she’s attracted to long-sleeve midi dresses, but there are always fun elements to her looks that individualize her style.

Kate has rocked a similar printed skirt by the same designer during the holidays

Nonetheless, when it comes to the holiday season, Catherine loves to get into the holiday spirit with fashionable yet festive attire. We can’t wait to see what she wears on Christmas Day. As accustomed, every year the royal family famously walks from Sandringham house where the Queen hosts Christmas to St. Mary Magdalene Church service.