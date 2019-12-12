Kate Middleton channels Grace Kelly with latest look

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has continually wowed with her royal style, cementing her as fashion icon. Given Kate’s taste for elegance and timeless fashion, it’s no surprise that the royal mom of three shares a similar sense of style with a fellow royal icon, Grace Kelly. The Duchess evoked memories of the late Princess Grace on Wednesday evening as she stepped out to the Queen’s annual Diplomatic Reception wearing a dark navy velvet gown.

The Alexander McQueen design featured a sweetheart V-neckline that resembled a dress the American-born royal wore over half a century ago. Grace posed for photographer Howell Conant in 1955 wearing a black cocktail dress. Over 60 years later, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a similar look.



Kate Middleton’s latest fashion triumph drew comparisons to Grace Kelly

Like Prince Albert’s mother, Kate teamed her dress with statement drop earrings. However, Princess Charlotte’s mom added a little more sparkle with her go-to tiara, the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, and Her Majesty’s Nizam of Hyderabad necklace.

The Buckingham Palace reception on December 11 wasn’t the first time comparisons have been made between Kate and Grace. For her royal wedding in 2011, fans pointed out the similarities between the English rose’s gown and the Monaco Princess’ wedding dress, both of which were designed with a high neckline, lace bodice and sleeves, as well as a full skirt. Guess it’s true that stylish minds think alike!

Kate was accompanied to the Queen’s reception by Prince William. The Duke and Duchess were dressed to the nines for the white tie occasion. Aside from her jewels and Princess Diana’s favorite tiara, Kate also sported the Queen’s Royal Family Order and the sash of the Royal Victorian Order, which she received from Queen Elizabeth earlier this year. Wednesday marked the sixth time the Duchess has attended the reception. She has previously attended in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.