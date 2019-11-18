Eiza Gonzalez stuns with a body-hugging gown at film festival

It’s no secret Eiza Gonzalez is in incredible shape. The 29-year-old actress is open about her fitness and diet routine and will even occasionally share video footage of her workouts. However, in her latest red carpet appearance at the Los Cabos Film Festival, the star revealed just how in shape she is with a stunning body-hugging black gown.

©@eizagonzalez



Eiza Gonzalez arrived at the Los Cabos International Film Festival with a gorgeous body-hugging dress

The Baby Driver actress took to her social media to post her style for the special event, which featured a black, strapless floor-length gown. The Ralph Lauren design included leather fabric, accentuating Eiza’s fit figure, especially highlighting her toned arms as she posed for photos in the carpet. “Thank you @loscabosfilmfestival for my amazing award last night,” she wrote alongside the photos. “I’m honored to be here.”

The brunette beauty, who was awarded the International Star Award, also showed off her glam for the evening. She wore a shimmering bronzed shadow on her lid, contoured her cheeks and went for bold red color on her lips. The actress topped off her look with matching red velvet-y nails. Before the swanky event, Eiza wore another Ralph Lauren design for a Q&A session, where she spoke on the importance of telling stories that break Barries in the industry. For this occasion, the star wore a lace-covered black dress that featured a white collar.

©@eizagonzalez



The 29-year-old actress was awarded the International Star Award during the festival

Eiza, who is candid about her fitness routines, previously shared her secrets to staying fit. "I like to keep moving every day, not necessarily 'work out' every day, but keep moving," she told Harper’s BAZAAR."It doesn't have to be intense, just getting the body some blood flow and not staying stagnant.”

