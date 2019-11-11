You can now buy Kate Middleton's iconic red headband!

Kate Middleton is one royal who doesn’t disappoint when it comes to her fashion and beauty choices. Whether she’s donning an affordable floral dress or sporting a gorgeous blow out, the Duchess of Cambridge always looks her best. One of her most talked about accessories this year was a velvet red headband she put on for baby Archie Harrison’s christening in July. The design by Juliette Botterill Millinery made headlines after the family portrait was released, making loyal royal fans running to snatch a lookalike. Good news—the highly-coveted accessory is now available to purchase, so grab your wallets!

Kate Middleton’s red velvet headband is now for sale

The velvet plaited design is available in four colors—red, black, navy and emerald—and made with silk abaca straw, giving the piece a smooth finish. It also comes with a hat elastic in your choice of hair color in order for the headband to firmly grip onto your head.

The Juliette Botterill Millinery headband is retailing for $437

Kate’s choice of headband is currently retailing for $437 online, but if that’s going to break your bank, don’t fret! British online retailer ASOS is selling a lookalike for just $19!

London label DesignB created a velvet-y plaited headband that easily slides onto the head and has that same silky smooth finish. Over the weekend, the royal mom opted to wear another dazzling headband while attending the Royal Festival of Remembrance with the rest of the royal family.

ASOS is also selling a similar design for only $19

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived to the Royal Albert Hall in a belted navy midi dress and styled her hair down with a matching black embroidered headband. She topped off her outfit with three red poppies, symbol in Britain to honor and remember those fallen soldiers



