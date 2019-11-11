Queen Maxima is serving holiday style inspiration with her latest looks

Halloween might be this week, but Queen Maxima’s latest outfits have us excited for the upcoming holiday season. The Dutch royal was the lady in red as she stepped out on Tuesday, October 29, to welcome Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda to the Palace Noordeinde in The Hague. While the mom of three’s outfit certainly seemed Christmas-ready, the coat was actually a sartorial move on Maxima’s part. Red is one of Poland’s national colors, so it’s fitting that the stylish royal welcomed her guests wearing the shade.

Queen Maxima wore a vibrant red coat on Oct. 29

The Queen’s sophisticated scarlet swing design featured a high neck collar. Maxima accessorized her festive look with berry gloves, suede pumps and a matching hat. The 48-year-old royal was joined by husband King Willem-Alexander at the official welcome ceremony on Tuesday. After an inspection of the guard, the King and Queen, along with their guests, retreated inside the palace for lunch.

The Dutch King and Queen attended a documentary premiere on Oct. 28

The night before, the Dutch monarchs enjoyed a date night at the premiere of the documentary Galapagos: Hope for the Future in Amsterdam. The couple made a sharp pair on the blue carpet with Willem-Alexander wearing a suit and bow tie. Meanwhile, Queen Maxima showed off yet another ensemble perfect for the forthcoming holiday season. The Latina royal wowed in a pair of printed green and black wide-leg trousers, which she teamed with a black velvet crossover top. You can bet that we’ll be incorporating this look into our holiday wardrobe!