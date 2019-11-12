Baby’s first fashion week! Eva Longoria shows Santi around Paris

There’s a tiny fashion icon taking over Paris with his street style. Eva Longoria’s one-year-old baby boy Santiago Bastón made his official Paris Fashion Week debut. The adorable tot was camera-ready as he strolled hand-in-hand with his mommy. Santi even made a statement with his outfit. Eva and Pepe Bastón’s little boy donned a blue sweater with a grey B on the front. Santi paired it with blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

Eva, 44, was equally as stylish as she wore a ribbed dress from Nasty Gal with a pair of Gianvtto Rossi boots. The Grand Hotel producer took to her Instagram to share the special moment with her followers. “I love running around Paris with my little man…B is for Baston!”

The Telenovela actress shared more pics from their exciting day out that saw her little man running freely ahead of her and posing for the camera in her arms. Santi and Eva have been styling and profiling since they arrived earlier in the week. “Rainy nights in Paris Thank you @we_are_Joey for Santi’s adorable raincoat,” she captioned a photo of her and her baby boy braving the rain after an event.

The pair also made a statement with another stylish weather-related shot. “Parisian rainy days.” In the picture, the Desperate Housewives alum is dressed in all black as she pushes her little man in a stroller.

Eva and Santi’s busy schedules got the best of them as they touched down in the City of Love. Eva shared a sweet mommy and mijo moment with her fans. “Jet lag is so real! #paris,” she captioned the picture of her baby boy laying sweetly on her chest. Paris Fashion Week is shaping up to be a busy one for the duo and we are looking forward to more special moments!