Jennifer Lopez is not only a talented celebrity but also a beauty and fitness icon. This superstar’s amazingly fit body has blown us away, making her one of our #fitnessgoal inspirations. (Earlier this year she invited her Instagram followers to join her and fiancé Alex Rodriguez in a 10-day no carb or sugar challenge, attracting thousands of followers and fans, including several celebrities!)

And it's not just her dedication to the gym that has us talking. JLo might be known for her stunning red carpet outfits, but her workout fashion has been getting our attention! We love that she sprinkles her trademark glam into anything she wears, even at the gym – something that's made clear with her cool Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol collection. In fact, she has been inspiring us to step up our workout fashion game, so we decided to compile her best athleisure outfits.

If you need some style inspo, keep scrolling and check out JLo’s best workout looks!