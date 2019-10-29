Selena Gomez’s street style: 4 fab looks in less than 24 hours!

Selena Gomez is living the dream. Her two new long-awaited singles Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now are massive hits. And better than that - as she confirmed during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest - she wants her fans to know that, after all the things they’ve gone through together, she is “good now.” And you can tell. What happens on the inside shows on the outside. The 27-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous during her latest outing in New York, which served as a masterclass in street style as she showcased four fabulous outfits in less than 24 hours.



©Getty Images



Selena wore this spectacular animal print dress by Ganni and accesorized it with tall boots and a beige bag by Céline

The singer is fully immersed in the promotion of her new work and spent a busy day in the Big Apple doing interviews and of course, displaying her incredible fashion sense. One of the outfits she chose for the day was a super flattering silk midi dress in brown and beige tones designed by Ganni. She accessorized the figure-hugging gown with a bag in the same tones and the must-have item for fall: tall black boots.

©Getty Images



To attend the Elvis Durán show, the singer chose a trendy pantsuit in blue velvet by Sies Marjan

The star also proved she’s a fashion expert as she displayed one of this fall’s hottest trends: the pantsuit, which she wore not once but on two occasions. To attend the Elvis Durán Show, she wore a blue velvet two-piece by Sies Marjan. The blazer, with a belt, along with the black stilettos elongated her figure and made her look absolutely stunning.



©Getty Images



Loose hair to balance the seriousness of this Prince of Wales check suit. The result? Perfection

The second suit Selena chose for the day was a Prince of Wales check outfit that she combined with a black top and super cute black-and-white mules. Her long loose wavy hair, bold red lips and red nails added a touch of glam to the chic ensemble.

©Getty Images



To visit Sirius XM, the singer chose a sleeveless top by Leset, a pencil skirt, again in black and white and Miu Miu pumps

The Texan also visited Sirius XM to talk about her music, and for that, she wore the fourth of the looks of the day. Showing off her toned arms, Selena wore a sleeveless top with high neck by Leset, a paper-bag pencil skirt and Miu Miu shoes. Again, the star chose the classic combination of monocrome for a look that exuded confidence and glamour.



