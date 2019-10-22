Let us begin by stating the obvious: Jennifer Lopez, has an exquisite - and somewhat daring - taste for fashion. The songstress knows perfectly well what trends work for her body and can pretty own much any fashion style she sets her pretty hazel eyes on.

Cue the monochrome look. The Diva from the Bronx can rock a monochrome outfit like no one else. This trend works in her favor in various ways. For one, it elongates her body, making her appear taller. And for fashionistas everywhere, the monochrome look will be essential this season. In fact, it is such a flattering look that won't sizzle out just because wintry months are ahead! Take note: the runways are rocking the monochrome outfits this season, and they may very well continue being all the rage well into next summer.

JLo is ahead of the game in all this (perhaps she's one of the muses that inspired its creation?), and we have already seen her wrapping her amazingly fit body in a careful selection of pieces of the same color. In the following gallery we will show you several of her most outstanding monochromatic successes.