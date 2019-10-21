People say that a standout accessory can change everything, and it seems that some celebs have this in mind when getting ready for a big event. For the red carpet, they choose designs that could never go unnoticed, items made to turn heads while making a fashion statement. What could Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga have in common? The answer is simple: they're all fans of the clutch and minaudières (jewel-type bags) by Judith Leiber, an American luxury brand with elegant and sophisticated craftsmanship that has become a favorite among artists to raise their looks to the next level.

Although some designs are on the simpler side, the most famous forms, which often include inlaid Swarovski crystals, are true works of art. In fact, Leiber's designs are part of permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Los Angeles Museum of Art, the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, the Smithsonian Institute in Washington and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

While the bags are displayed in some of the biggest museums in the world, A-lister have build thier own Judith Leiber collection in their closets. From JLo to Kim K, scroll through to see all the times your favorite stars have taken these jeweled bags to a red carpet.