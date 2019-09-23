Queen Maxima wows in head-to-toe berry and leather trousers

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands looked berry chic during a recent engagement. The Dutch royal stepped out last Thursday, September 19, wearing a monochrome ensemble to a meeting of NLgroeit, which helps entrepreneurs grow so that they can strengthen the Dutch economy. The mom of three gave us major fall fashion inspiration, wearing one of our favorite shades for autumn: maroon.

©Getty Images



Queen Maxima of The Netherlands looked fall-ready in a maroon outfit on September 19

Maxima donned a head-to-toe berry outfit that consisted of a long-sleeve, polka-dot blouse with bow detail from Zara, leather culottes, and matching suede heels. The 48 year old accessorized her look with a pair of statement tassel drop earrings, and a simple clutch bag.

Maxima seems to be gravitating towards wine shades as of late. Just last week, the Queen turned heads at Prince's Day in an elegant, bordeaux-colored gown by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau. The royal, who is never one to shy away from a fabulous chapeau, complemented her dress with a matching felt beret by royal-loved milliner Philip Treacy.

©Getty Images



The Dutch royal participated in a roundtable discussion during the meeting of NLgroeit in Apeldoorn

King Willem-Alexander's wife is a member of the Dutch Committee for Entrepreneurship, so she takes part in a number of growth discussions like the one in Apeldoorn last Thursday. NLgroeit focuses on improving entrepreneurship within small and medium-sized enterprises, and offers, among other things, growth ambassadors, who based on their own experiences, help entrepreneurs explore possibilities to grow their business.

While Maxima looked business chic for the outing, we believe her best accessory, as always, had to be her million-dollar smile!