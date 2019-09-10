Denise Bidot walks the runway at NYFW with her 11-year-old daughter

Mom’s biggest accomplishment! Denise Bidot was overcome with emotion after sharing a special moment with her 13-year-old daughter at NYFW. “Spent the last 24 hours trying to put this moment into words, but I don’t think words would ever do it justice. So I’ll just say this... As a single mom, there’s been a lot behind the scenes that people never see to make my dreams a reality. I knew the moment I had my daughter that I had to fight even harder to show her that anything is possible.” Next to the caption, the 33-year-old model shared a picture of her and her daughter Joselyn Adams walking side-by-side during the Chromat fashion show.

Denise Bidot's 11-year-old daughter walked alongside her during the Chromat fashion show

The Puerto Rican model continued with an inspiring message about motherhood. “I knew I was deserving of my dreams even if I was a mom and even if the world continued to try and tell us otherwise. But here we are, in 2019 , walking a nyfw show TOGETHER and living our best lives ever! Never in my wildest dreams did I see this one coming,” she wrote. Denise was thankful for the team, but it was her teenage daughter who stole her heart in the moment.

“And to @justmejoselyn, you slayed that runway queen and I’m so proud of the young lady you’ve become. I can’t wait to see how you change the world.” Denise has been vocal about her love for her daughter and their close bond. The model appears inside of our LatiNext issue where she opens up why she resonates with other mothers on social media.

The supermodel praised her little girl for her fashion week debut

“I’m very much a ‘what you see is what you get’ person. I’m an open book,” she said. “I share my story, the good, the bad, the ugly. My daughter was 3. She’s 11 now. There are so many people that say ‘Oh my God, I have seen your daughter grow.’ When I separated from my girl’s father, it happened on television. I think my entire 20s were lived in front of the camera.”

