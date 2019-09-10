Mexican designer Ricardo Seco pays homage to El Chapulin Colorado

Latinx representation at New York Fashion Week thus far has been portrayed through Jonathan Cohen’s stars and sarape stripes pieces, Carolina Herrera’s bold and colorful designs and Dan Casaab’s fringed leather jackets taking over the street style scene. But one of the season’s biggest references to Latinx pop culture is Ricardo Seco’s tribute to Mexico’s most iconic screenwriter, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, a.k.a. Chespirito and one of his most famous fictional characters: El Chapulin Colorado. The Mexican designer who hails from Torreón, Coahuila Mexico paid tribute to the legendary actor, comedian and director with his CH X Seco collection.

Next to this photo, Ricardo took to social media to share his inspiration behind El Chapulin Colorado

Ahead of his show, Ricardo took to social media to explain the inspiration behind his latest Spring/Summer 2020 collection. “Inspired by a character with which I grew up with, dreamt with and have never forgotten, el Chapulin Colorado,” he wrote next to an image of Chapulin standing on the Brooklyn Bridge. “A collection that today, after almost 50 years, made me grow and remember my childhood, my adolescence and today have the opportunity to imagine this character, a Mexican hero that shows our country’s identity as noble, generous and regardless of anything negative, show the ability that makes us unique, shrewdness,” he added.

If you’re familiar with el Chapulin Colorado which translates to red cricket, then you’ll know he’s remembered by two popular of the most popular phrases in Mexican pop culture: “No contaban con mi astucia" (You weren't counting on my shrewdness) and "!Siganme los buenos!" (Good people, follow my lead). The comedic character wore a bright red suit (hence the name), yellow shorts, matching sneakers and he carried a big red hammer – his weapon for fighting off villains.

A playful look at the Ricardo Seco Spring/Summer 2020 show

On September 8, models showcased the collection which is a must-have for fans and includes a matching short and bomber jacket set with an all-over Chapulin silhouette print, a bright red t-shirt with the CH logo stamped across the front and a pair of haute leather shorts.

In his caption, Ricardo continued: “Heroes that we lack in the world today and that are greatly needed, real heroes who, beyond being afraid of any situation, know and share that the important thing is to overcome fear and emerge victorious from everything. Today I would love for new generations to be able to connect with him and to see him all over the streets of New York City and everywhere in the world in spring/summer 2020.”



