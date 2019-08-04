Queen Letizia wore an amazing optical illusion dress – perfect for petites!

Queen Letizia and her two daughters Princess Leonor, 13, and la Infanta Sofia, 12, enjoyed a girl's outing along with King Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia. During their vacation in Mallorca, the ladies of the Spanish royal family looked fabulous as they stepped out to watch the ballet classic, Swan Lake. Of course, Letizia dressed to impress for the special evening in a black and white striped dress featuring thin and wide lines which made for a vivid optical illusion. The midi number showed off the Spanish royal’s amazing glow and perfectly toned figure.

Letizia's dress creates a flattering lengthening effect thanks to long, vertical lines

The mother-of-two teamed her look with a pair of black caged heels and a matching wallet clutch — allowing her dress to be the main focus of attention. As for jewelry, Letizia rocked a pair of simple white hoops. Letizia’s sartorial choice for the ballet isn’t only appropriate for an elegant, theatrical outing, but also works for a fun daytime affair. It also creates a lengthening effect thanks to the vertical lines.

On the makeup front, the former journalist looked ultra-glam as she was radiating with a bronze glow. Letizia wore dark smokey eyes, a shimmery bronzer with a gorgeous highlight and pink glossy lips.

The Spanish Royal Family looked camera-ready for their summer vacation photos

For her latest look, the 46-year-old opted for a lighter approach with a white and pink floral dress. The Queen’s ensemble was a retro-inspired dress featuring a fitted bodice and flowy midi skirt, which she paired with tan espadrilles. The Spanish royal family posed for the media as they do every year and greeted press with a warm welcome at the beautiful gardens of Marivent Palace, their official residence for the summer.

The family-of-four were dressed in light summery garbs. Felipe was clad in navy trousers and a white printed button-up. His older daughter, Leonor, looked adorable in a white floral jumpsuit, meanwhile la Infanta Sofia looked pretty in a white summer top and striped aqua shorts.