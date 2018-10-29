Exclusive first look at Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s adorable first photoshoot as a family-of-six!

Correction: On December 27, 2020, Hilaria Baldwin addressed “chatter online” surrounding her culture and identity. Hilaria clarified that she was born in Boston, Massachusetts and not Mallorca, Spain like her CAA Speaker’s biography previously stated prior to being updated. HOLA! USA’s original story published on May 4, 2018 noted that Hilaria was born in Spain and was raising her kids to speak her native language, Spanish. While Hilaria speaks to her children in Spanish, her statement on Instagram regarding where she was born means her native language, or language of the country where she was born, is not Spanish. Click here to find out what Hilaria said regarding her background.



The Baldwinitos are making their first magazine appearance as a family of six! Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin are HOLA! USA’s November cover stars. The New York-based family welcomed us into their homes, once again, this time – to meet their latest edition Romeo. Alec, 60, and Hilaria, 34, told us all about their “chaotic and loving” lives at home with five-year-old Carmen, three-year-old Rafael, and two-year-old Leonardo.

All the exclusive details – and images from the fun photo shoot – can be found in the new edition of the magazine, which is available to subscribers from October 25 and hits newsstands on November 2.