'The Office' will be adapted into a Mexican TV show to air on Prime Video

"The Office" is getting another international adaptation. The TV show, which began with an English series and was adapted by American and Australian television overthe past years, will be adapted into a Mexican show scheduled to air on Prime Video.

© Alan Espinosa Director Gaz Alazraki will lead the adaptation

The remake will be titled "La Oficina" and will follow Jerónimo Ponce III, the regional manager for Jabones Olimpo, a soap brand. The series will focus on Ponce and his co-workers, as they all navigate their relationships and the everyday goings of life in an office.

The TV show is being helmed by Maquina Vega, a production company launched by filmmakers like Gaz Alazraki, Alisa Tager, and more. Alazraki has been involved in the development of various Latin American and North American hits, including the TV show "Club de Cuervos" and the film "Father of the Bride," starring Gloria Estefan, Andy Garcia, and Adria Arjona.

“It’s really exciting to do our own version of one of the most successful comedies of all time. The Mexican office worker subculture is one of the richest and most surreal in the world, and with Marcos Bucay and Gaz Alazraki, the two most successful comedy creators in the country, we know we have something unique that will surpass all expectations and leave fans of previous versions speechless,” said Alonso Aguilar, the head of Mexico Originals at Amazon Studios, according to Variety.

Alazraki revealed he'd been a fan of "The Office" since its British iteration. “I’ve wanted to adapt ‘The Office’ since I bought the Ricky Gervais DVDs in 2003. Everything about the humor and the format makes me consider it the bravest comedy I’ve ever seen,” he said in a statement. “I thank Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant for trusting us with their baby, and there is no better partner than Prime Video to try to make all of Mexico laugh about the work experience in our country.”

How to watch 'La Oficina'?

According to the website The Nerdist, "La Oficina" will be available to stream on Prime Video in Latin America, Brazil, and Spain. As the series is still in development, more details should be released in the coming months, including casting, release date, and more locations where it'll be available.