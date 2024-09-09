Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show: the internet reacts

Football season is officially underway, meaning it's all eyes on the NFL, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and the upcoming Super Bowl. While some Swifties are salivating at the thought of the singer performing at the Super Bowl, the headliner has officially been announced, and it's the one and only Kendrick Lamar.

© Getty Kendrick Lamar performs in the Pepsi Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022

The 37-year-old hip-hop legend is at the top of his career, and headling the Super Bowl is the pinnacle of success. He shared the news on social media dropping a YouTube video with a football throwing machine in front of a giant American flag.

"What's the deal, everybody? My name is Kendrick Lamar, and I'll be performing at SB 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so! You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship—no round two. Let's get it!" he says in the video. Lamar went on to encourage viewers to wear their best "even if you’re watching from home."

Reactions to Kendrick Lamar as the headliner

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Social media reacted fiercely on social media, with Lamar fans elated that he is getting his own moment. Lamar already proved his Super Bowl star power back at SB LVI when he joined Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent for their medley.

© Gregory Shamus Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

But there are some people disappointed, especially Lil Wayne fans. The rapper said in 2023, he had hopes of performing at Super Bowl 59’s halftime show in his home city of New Orleans, per Bleacher.

Rapper Master P called for Lamar to include Lil Wayne in his show, congratulating the rapper. “Salute to @kendricklamar for performing at the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX.. well deserved, he’s one of the hottest music artists in the world and has one of the biggest songs right now,” wrote Master P.

“As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans, I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi #LilWayne should be a part of this celebration as well,” Master P continued. “He’s one of the greatest Hip Hop artists alive, still relevant, and he’s a New Orleans native. Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here.”

People are also pointing to Lendrick's brief but impactful feud with Drake, which brought back some old-school rap beef filled with quote-worth disses, and viral success with Kendrick's, "Not Like Us." Some are saying it's the final nail in the coffin.