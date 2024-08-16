The 76th Emmy Awards to have more than one host: Details

For the first time, the Emmys will be hosted by a father-son duo! Eugene Levy and Dan Levy have been tapped to host the 76th annual Emmy Awards.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” Eugene and Dan said in a statement.

© Arturo Holmes Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are set to host the 76th Emmy Awards

The Emmy Award-winning multihyphenates continued, “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”



Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said that the Schitt Creek stars' "comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest."

Meanwhile, Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said they are "thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts,” adding, “Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

Eugene is not only a co-host, but also a nominee. The actor's Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy is nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

When are the 76th Emmy Awards?

The 76th Emmy Awards are taking place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

How to watch the 76th Emmy Awards?

The awards ceremony will air live coast to coast on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

What time do the 76th Emmy Awards begin?

You can tune into the ceremony starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.