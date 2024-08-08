Leonardo Padron's new series 'Accident' to premiere on Netflix

Leonardo Padron's latest series has a premiere date. "Accident" will be available to stream on Netflix at the end of the month, providing viewers with a dramatic story that features some of the best actors working in Europe and Latin America.

What's it about?

"Accident" follows the impact of a catastrophic event on different people's lives, following four families in the aftermath of a tragedy. In the face of the loss of various children, each character becomes suspicious and paranoid about who triggered the accident, experiencing all manner of feelings, from pain to guilt to resentment.

When is it available?

The series will premiere on Netflix this August 21st.

"Accident" was written by the Venezuelan screenwriter Leonardo Padron. "Life can change in a second," he wrote in a post shared on his social media accounts. "I'm thrilled to present to you the trailer of 'Accident,' my new series created for Netflix, with a sensational cast. Its world premiere will take place on August 21st. Don't miss it!"

The series will be directed by Gracia Querejeta and Klych López and appears to be a primarily Mexican and Colombian co-production. The show will likely benefit from Netflix's global scope and tendency to hire talent from various regions of the world.

Who stars in it?

The series stars Alberto Guerra, Sebastián Martínez, Erik Hayser, Macarena García, Ana Claudia Talancón, Eréndira Ibarra, Regina Blandón, and more.

“The accident is basically a tool that allows me to explore things that have more layers, like how we deal with problems and how we face personal tragedies. It's been proven that human beings have a great capacity for resilience. I'm taking a look at four families to see how they react against an ordinary event," explained Padron in a statement made in Spanish. "I think that's what's interesting, what draws me in, because while the show is a thriller it also asks dozens of questions. Accidents always have a guilty party at the center of it."