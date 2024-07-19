Ashlee Simpson drops extended 'Autobiography' and breaks Millennials

Ashlee Simpson is an important symbol for Millennials in their late 20s and early 30s. Simpson left her imprint on the emo music scene with her 2004 record "Autobiography," positioning her as a counterpoint to her older sister, Jessica Simpson, who had full dominion of the good girl routine. The record still triggers memories of the early aughts and wearing Converse sneakers and black outfits at the mall.

Two days ago, Simpson broke the internet when she revealed she was dropping an extended version of "Autobiography," which came out today, July 19th, commemorating the record's 20th anniversary.

Simpson shared the statement on X, writing, "Surprise! I’m dropping an expanded edition of Autobiography on Friday!" The announcement was accompanied by Simpson in her Emo glory, showing off her black hair and bangs and a white dress that she matched with hot pink heels.

Fans and listeners shared their excitement online. "DAY MONTH YEAR MADE," wrote a fan. "YASSSS SMASHLEEEEE I’M SO EXCITEDDDD," wrote a second person.

Viewers were also shocked by the fact that the record was celebrating its 20th anniversary. "Someone get my walker ready," the wrote.

© KMazur Ashlee Simpson in 2004

More details about 'Autobiography'

Following the release of the record, Simpson shared a statement. “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the release of Autobiography,” she said. “It was such a beautiful time in my life and so much has changed in the best way! It is really fun to look back on this memory and celebrate.”

The record is made up of all of the original songs as well as some rarer-to-find singles, including “Harder Every Day," “Sorry," and "Endless Summer," which were featured in international releases of "Autobiography."

Simpson is now married to Evan Ross, with the couple sharing two kids: Jagger, 8, and Ziggy, 3. She also shares a son named Bronx, 15, with her ex Pete Wentz.