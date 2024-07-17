Emmy nominations 2024: How to watch the ceremony

The Emmy Awards are coming. The event, which will mark the second Emmy ceremony of this year, will be held on September 15th. Today, nominations will be announced by actors and Emmy winners and nominees Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale. The ceremony will be hosted at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre and will show the TV shows, actors, writers, and creatives that made the best television of the year.

How to watch?

© Getty Images There will be two Emmy ceremonies this year

The Emmy Nominations ceremony will kick off today, at 11:30 AM ET. You can watch the full live stream on the Emmys.com.

How do nominations work?

Since there will be two Emmy award shows this year, people are understandably confused. The first ceremony took place on January 15th. It was scheduled for an earlier date and had to be postponed due to the writer's strike, which affected many awards shows and programs.

This year TV shows that aired between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, will be considered for nominations.

Which shows will likely be nominated?

There are always surprises and snubs in awards shows, but many experts have a few favorites this year. Following the end of "Succession," there are spots that will likely be filled by new programs and actors. One that's expected to get some recognition is "Shogun," which aired on Hulu and explored a war conflict in feudal Japan. The series' actors, in particular Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada, are likely to get acting nominations.

Other programs that are rumored to get some attention include "The Bear," and "Fallout."

How to watch the Emmys?

© GettyImages "The Bear" was one of the winners at January's Emmy awards

This year's Emmys will air on Sunday, September 15th, and can be watched live on ABC or the following day on Hulu. It can also be live streamed in apps like Hulu Live, Fubo, SlingTV, and more.