Teenage basketball player goes viral for her towering 7-foot-3 stature and skills

Being tall in basketball should not be surprising, but once in a while, few make a dramatic entrance as Zhang Ziyu, the 17-year-old sensation from Shandong province. Standing at a towering 7-foot-3, Zhang has quickly earned the nickname "female Yao Ming" for her impressive stature and skills on the court.

Her debut at the FIBA Under-18 Women's Asia Cup in Shenzhen, China, has been spectacular. Zhang's introduction to the international stage came in a viral video that showcased her dominating presence. In the footage, she effortlessly intercepted passes, blocked shots, and scored with ease, her height giving her an unparalleled advantage over her competitors.

Zhang's commanding performance has not only drawn comparisons to Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming but also positioned her as a rising star. In her first tournament game against Indonesia, Zhang's impact was immediate and overwhelming. She shot a flawless 9-for-9 from the field, amassing 19 points in just 13 minutes of play.

© Getty Images Yao Ming joins Steve Francis at the Compaq Center before the start of the 2002 season. The Rockets selected Yao with the first overall pick in the draft.

Her contributions extended beyond scoring, as she also collected seven rebounds, provided two assists, recorded two steals, and blocked three shots. China's dominant 109-50 victory shows Zhang's influence on both court ends. Zhang's performance against New Zealand further solidified her reputation. She poured in 36 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and added four blocks, leading China to a 90-68 win. Her ability to control the game from the center position and her scoring prowess make her a formidable force in youth basketball. Her coach and teammates highly describe her work ethic and commitment to improving her skills.

© Getty Images Zhang Ziyu of China in action during the FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between China and Japan on June 26, 2024, in Shenzhen, China.

Despite her height, Zhang possesses agility and coordination, enabling her to excel in various aspects of the game. Her ability to shoot, rebound, and defend with such proficiency at a young age is a testament to her potential for future greatness. China has a storied history of producing basketball talent, and Zhang Ziyu is poised to continue that legacy. Her performances in the FIBA Under-18 Women's Asia Cup have brought attention to her incredible abilities and ignited hope for the future of Chinese basketball.