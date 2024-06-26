Gina Rodriguez and Marcello Hernández confirmed at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Major League Baseball (MLB) has unveiled the first wave of participants for the 2024 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. This annual fan-favorite event will occur on Saturday, July 13, at Globe Life Field in Texas as part of the All-Star Saturday festivities.

The star-studded lineup includes music, television, film, and sports talent. Actress Gina Rodriguez, known for her roles in "Jane the Virgin" and "Miss Bala," will be among the celebrities taking the field. Joining her is "Saturday Night Live" star Marcello Hernández, TV and radio personality Bobby Bones, and reality-TV personalities West Wilson from "Summer House" and Matt James from "The Bachelor."

© Getty Images All-Star Legends and Celebrities are seen on the third base line during the opening ceremony for the 2012 Taco Bell All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, July 8, 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kane Brown will represent country music well. In contrast, the Latin music scene will shine with Eladio Carrión, Myke Towers, and Payo Solís and Julián Peña Jr. of Grupo Frontera, along with producer Foreign Teck.

The digital world will be brought to life with YouTube sensations Dude Perfect's Tyler Toney and Garrett Hilbert, Nelson Vergara and Lucas Brody of the Broadcast Boys, and influencers Dani Austin and Nicky Cass.

Sports legends will also grace the field. Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez, NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, and NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey are set to participate. Softball legends Jennie Finch, Natasha Watley, and Lauren Chamberlain will bring their expertise and star power to the game.

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Gina Rodriguez: Actress

Marcello Hernández: Actor/Comedian, Saturday Night Live

Eladio Carrion: Latin Grammy-winning Rapper

Myke Towers: 4x Latin GRAMMY Nominated Singer & Songwriter

Kane Brown: Country Music Singer

Tyrese Maxey: NBA Player, 76ers

West Wilson: Reality TV Personality, Summer House

Matt James: Reality TV Personality, The Bachelor

Terrell Owens: Pro Football Hall of Famer

Camille Kostek: Model & TV Host Tyler Toney: Influencer, Dude Perfect

Garrett Hilbert: Influencer, Dude Perfect

Payo Solis: Vocalist, Grupo Frontera

Julian Peña Jr.: Percussion, Grupo Frontera

Foreign Teck: Grammy Award-Winning Producer

Nelson Vergara: Broadcast Boys, HOH

Lucas Brody: Broadcast Boys, HOH

Bobby Bones: Radio and TV Personality

Dani Austin: Influencer

Nicky Cass: Influencer

Kieron Pollard: Professional Cricketer

Pedro Martínez: Hall of Famer

Jennie Finch: Softball Legend

Natasha Watley: Softball Legend

​Lauren Gipson (Chamberlain): Softball Legend

This exciting lineup promises a day full of entertainment, blending the best of sports, music, and pop culture.