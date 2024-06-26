Gina Rodriguez and Marcello Hernández confirmed at the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Major League Baseball (MLB) has unveiled the first wave of participants for the 2024 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. This annual fan-favorite event will occur on Saturday, July 13, at Globe Life Field in Texas as part of the All-Star Saturday festivities.
The star-studded lineup includes music, television, film, and sports talent. Actress Gina Rodriguez, known for her roles in "Jane the Virgin" and "Miss Bala," will be among the celebrities taking the field. Joining her is "Saturday Night Live" star Marcello Hernández, TV and radio personality Bobby Bones, and reality-TV personalities West Wilson from "Summer House" and Matt James from "The Bachelor."
Kane Brown will represent country music well. In contrast, the Latin music scene will shine with Eladio Carrión, Myke Towers, and Payo Solís and Julián Peña Jr. of Grupo Frontera, along with producer Foreign Teck.
The digital world will be brought to life with YouTube sensations Dude Perfect's Tyler Toney and Garrett Hilbert, Nelson Vergara and Lucas Brody of the Broadcast Boys, and influencers Dani Austin and Nicky Cass.
Sports legends will also grace the field. Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martínez, NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, and NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey are set to participate. Softball legends Jennie Finch, Natasha Watley, and Lauren Chamberlain will bring their expertise and star power to the game.
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
- Gina Rodriguez: Actress
- Marcello Hernández: Actor/Comedian, Saturday Night Live
- Eladio Carrion: Latin Grammy-winning Rapper
- Myke Towers: 4x Latin GRAMMY Nominated Singer & Songwriter
- Kane Brown: Country Music Singer
- Tyrese Maxey: NBA Player, 76ers
- West Wilson: Reality TV Personality, Summer House
- Matt James: Reality TV Personality, The Bachelor
- Terrell Owens: Pro Football Hall of Famer
- Camille Kostek: Model & TV HostTyler Toney: Influencer, Dude Perfect
- Garrett Hilbert: Influencer, Dude Perfect
- Payo Solis: Vocalist, Grupo Frontera
- Julian Peña Jr.: Percussion, Grupo Frontera
- Foreign Teck: Grammy Award-Winning Producer
- Nelson Vergara: Broadcast Boys, HOH
- Lucas Brody: Broadcast Boys, HOH
- Bobby Bones: Radio and TV Personality
- Dani Austin: Influencer
- Nicky Cass: Influencer
- Kieron Pollard: Professional Cricketer
- Pedro Martínez: Hall of Famer
- Jennie Finch: Softball Legend
- Natasha Watley: Softball Legend
- Lauren Gipson (Chamberlain): Softball Legend
This exciting lineup promises a day full of entertainment, blending the best of sports, music, and pop culture.