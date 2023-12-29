‘Money Heist’: Pedro Alonso to return for prequel series exploring Berlin’s past

“Money Heist” is back for another round. Two years after its conclusion, the beloved Spanish series is releasing a prequel show based on one of its most intriguing characters. Aptly titled “Berlin,” the series explores the enigmatic character’s past and premiered on Netflix this December 29th.

What is “Berlin” about?

©Courtesy of Netflix



Berlin poster

“Berlin” will explore one of the series’ most intriguing characters, Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso in the series and in the prequel. It’s set years before “Money Heist,” making the prequel a period TV series. It takes place in Paris and follows a new heist based on one of his most famous crimes: the disappearance of 44 million euros worth of jewelry.

Who stars in the series?

The series stars Pedro Alonso marking a return from the original show, and a new cast made up of Tristan Ulloa, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, Joel Sánchez, and Maria Isabel Rodríguez.

What happened to Berlin at the end of “Money Heist”?

Berlin, whose real name is Andrés de Fonollosa, was known in the series as one of the most skilled jewelry thieves in the world. In “Money Heist,” Berlin is known for his carefree attitude and his borderline psychopathic appraoch to dealing with people and problems. Later on, viewers learn that he’s dealing with a terminal illness. In season two, Berlin sacrifices himself for the group, dying by police fire. Alonso returns in flashback form over the following three seasons.