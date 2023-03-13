And the Oscar Goes to...The Complete List of 2023 Winners

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s most memorable night of the year dazzled us with unexpected wins that took our breath away. The film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, the night’s favorite with 11 nominations, won seven top honors, including the prestigious Best Picture.
The surprises didn’t stop there. Jamie Lee Curtis finally snagged her first Oscar after nearly four decades in the industry, taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress. Brendan Fraser’s triumphant return to the silver screen culminated in his Best Actor win for his role in The Whale, while Michelle Yeoh’s lifelong dream was fulfilled as she was crowned Best Actress. The stars shone brightly at the Oscars, leaving us spellbound with their incredible talent and passion for their craft.
Here is the complete list of winners of the Oscars in 2023!
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Fabelmans
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Male Actor
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Brendan Frasser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett - Wakanda Forever
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All ay Once
- Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All ay Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All ay Once
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Best Orginial Song
- ‘Applause’ - Tell it Like a Woman
- ‘Hold My Hand’ - Top Gun: Maverick
- ‘Lift Me Up’ - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- ‘Naatu Naatu’- RRR
- ‘This is a Life’ - Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 Oscars: See the best celebrity styles of the night
Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina Paloma, steals the spotlight on the Oscars carpet
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Best Foreign Language Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argetina 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on The Western Front
- Avatar 2
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top: Gun Maverick
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fablemans
Best Original Score
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light - James Friend
- Tár
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar 2
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fablemans
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar 2
- The Batman
- Black Panther 2
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Documentary
- All that Breathes
- All the Beauty and the bloodshed
- Fore of Love
- A House Made of Spilnters
- Navalny
Best Documentary Short
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Halout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best Animated Feature Film
- Pinocchio
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes
- Puss in Boots
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- The Flyng Sailors
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le pupille
- Night Ride
- Thee Red Suitcase
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- The Batman
- Black panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fablemans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness