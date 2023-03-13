And the Oscar Goes to...The Complete List of 2023 Winners

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood’s most memorable night of the year dazzled us with unexpected wins that took our breath away. The film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, the night’s favorite with 11 nominations, won seven top honors, including the prestigious Best Picture.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Jamie Lee Curtis finally snagged her first Oscar after nearly four decades in the industry, taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress. Brendan Fraser’s triumphant return to the silver screen culminated in his Best Actor win for his role in The Whale, while Michelle Yeoh’s lifelong dream was fulfilled as she was crowned Best Actress. The stars shone brightly at the Oscars, leaving us spellbound with their incredible talent and passion for their craft.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Oscars in 2023!

©GettyImages



Jamie Lee Curtis, Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin



Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Fabelmans

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Male Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Frasser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett - Wakanda Forever

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All ay Once

Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin

Hong Chau - The Whale

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All ay Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All ay Once

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Best Orginial Song

‘Applause’ - Tell it Like a Woman

‘Hold My Hand’ - Top Gun: Maverick

‘Lift Me Up’ - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

‘Naatu Naatu’- RRR

‘This is a Life’ - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argetina 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet on The Western Front

Avatar 2

The Batman

Elvis

Top: Gun Maverick

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Best Original Score

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light - James Friend

Tár

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar 2

Babylon

Elvis

The Fablemans

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar 2

The Batman

Black Panther 2

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Documentary

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the bloodshed

Fore of Love

A House Made of Spilnters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Halout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Animated Feature Film

Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flyng Sailors

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night Ride

Thee Red Suitcase

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Batman

Black panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fablemans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness