Hulu introduces new hub to celebrate Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and Hulu is celebrating the occasion by making it easy for viewers to find stories that spotlight Black voices. “Black Stories Always” is a hub that’s always available on the streaming app, featuring some of the best stories made by Black filmmakers. It’s a mix of old and new releases that should get any viewer excited.

The hub contains a mix of different genres and styles, from award winning titles to those that are more obscure. “This month’s noteworthy TV and film premieres include the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, the final season of FX’s Snowfall, Onyx Collective’s docuseries The 1619 Project, the fifth season premiere of Freeform’s Grown-ish, Onyx Collective’s Bruiser, Andscape’s Three Ways and new episodes of the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series Abbott Elementary…and much more!” reads Hulu’s press release.

The hub also spotlights titles like the new science fiction series “Kindred” and the beloved final season of “Atlanta”. Scroll down to have a look at some of the films and shows that would make a great addition to your watchlist all year round:

The 1619 Project

Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. The series seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.

Soul of A Nation Presents Black In Vegas

The return of Emmy Award-winning “Soul of a Nation” with a one-hour special, “Black in Vegas,” explores the history of Black entertainers in Las Vegas and celebrating those who are now ruling the historic strip. The ABC News Studios primetime special details the countless household names who have made Las Vegas their home ― from Usher, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson to Boyz II Men, Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson, joining top comedians Marsha Warfield, George Wallace, Eddie Griffin and other top artists.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, we follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

Snowfall

It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

Abbott Elementary

A group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- find themselves thrown together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.