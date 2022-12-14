Shawn Mendes has a funny ‘Family Guy’ cameo

Shawn Mendes joins the “Family Guy” universe.

The singer had a brief appearance on the show’s latest episode, playing a version of himself. The show shared a video of Mendes, showing his animated form in a coffee shop.

The video shows Lois trying to order a coffee shop, which appears to only take Apple Pay. “Is that on my computer?” she asks. “Yeah. And if you don’t have it, we’re gonna have to take the coffee back,” says the barista. Shawn Mendes appears wearing a white outfit to come to her rescue. “You’ll do no such thing,” he says.

“Wherever a suburban mom is having trouble with a phone thing, I’ll be there,” says Mendes. His episode aired this past Sunday night and marks his second animated appearance of the year.

“Family Guy” was created by Seth McFarlane and is one of Fox’s longest-running series, with a cult fanbase that has grown and remained since it aired its first episode in 1999.

©GettyImages



Mendes at the world premiere of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

This year, Mendes starred in the film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” playing the lead role. The film is a musical, following a family that just moved to New York and their struggling son, Josh, who has trouble fitting in. All that changes when he meets Lyle (Mendes) a singing crocodile who makes his life better.

Mendes wrote the film’s official song “Heartbreak,” and performed different musical numbers over the course of the film. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” premiered earlier this year, and stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Winslow Fegley.