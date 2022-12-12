‘The Simpsons’ meet Andrea Bocelli in new episode

“The Simpsons” are adding another notorious guest star to their ranks.

On December 15th, the series is premiering a new short on Disney+, titled “The Simpsons Meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad.’”

The poster of “The Simpsons” new short

The episode will feature a surprise from Homer, who provides Marge with the gift of a performance from Andrea Bocelli and his family, which includes his 25 year old son Matteo and his 10 year old daughter Virginia. To commemorate the occasion, Bocelli and his kids will also release a Christmas album, featuring their own version of “Feliz Navidad” and many other Christmas classics. This marks the first time when the Boticellis have released an album together.

The poster was released and shows The Simpsons and the Bocellis singing together and spending their Christmas alongside their pets, flanked by plenty of Christmas decorations.

“The Simpsons” is currently airing its 34th season. Over the years, the series has had numerous cameos and guest star appearances, including stars like Drew Barrymore, Michelle Pfeiffer,Meryl Streep and more.

Aside from iconic actors and performers, “The Simpsons” has also had its fair share of musical guests. While Boticelli is joining its ranks, previous musical guests included Billie Eilish, Michael Jackson,Elton John, Britney Spears, and more.