A newly launched docuseries focuses on Jenni Rivera’s tragic death

Peacock’s newly launched docuseries focus on Jenni Rivera’s tragic death. Who Killed Jenni Rivera? recounts how the award-winning Latin superstar known as “La Diva de la Banda” perished in 2012 in an airplane crash that caused a commotion in the entertainment industry.

According to reports, the series will cover the life of public relations specialist Arturo Rivera Ruiz, makeup artist Jacob Yebale, hairdresser Jorge Armando Sánchez, lawyer Mario Macías Pacheco and pilots Miguel Pérez Soto and Alessandro Torres Álvarez who died alongside Rivera almost ten years ago. Unfortunately, there are more questions than answers as the accident has yet to be determined.

©Peacock



‘Who Killed Jenni Rivera?’ recounts how the award-winning Latin superstar known as “La Diva de la Banda” perished in 2012 in an airplane crash

The new show also has as guests people close to the businesswoman, actress, designer, entrepreneur, and regional Mexican music singer. Her friends, experts, and industry insiders, including Leila Cobo, would share their anecdotes.

Who Killed Jenni Rivera? is produced by Cio Lorenzo, Stephen Land, and Raul Mateu and was shot in Miami, Los Angeles, Monterrey, and Mexico City.

The docuseries premiered on December 6, 2022, on Peacock in the United States.