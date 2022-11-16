Latin GRAMMY 2022: The honorees at the ‘Leading Ladies of Entertainment’ event

Since last weekend, top Latin music stars have begun to arrive in Las Vegas to prepare for the biggest night in the industry, the Latin GRAMMY Awards, which will take place on November 17th. While we are still hours away from the famous awards ceremony, many events organized by the Latin Recording Academy are already taking place.

This Tuesday, November 15th, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, the organization hosted the sixth edition of ‘Leading Ladies of Entertainment,’ the event recognizes the achievements of outstanding women in the entertainment industry.

©GettyImages



Kany García, Rocío Guerrero, Rosa Lagarrigue, Janina Rosado were recognized for their roles in the industry

This year the honorees were the singer-songwriter Kany García; Rocío Guerrero, Global Director of Latin Music at Amazon Music; Rosa Lagarrigue, general director of the management company RLM; and Janina Rosado, pianist, arranger, and musical director. In addition to these brilliant women, countless celebrities walked the red carpet, revealing a “taste” of the glamour that will take over the so-called “Sin City” tomorrow.

Afo Verde, president of Sony Music Latin-Iberia introduced Kany García, the Puerto Rican singer, six times winner of the Latin GRAMMY. Singers Ana Torroja and Milly Quezada; Rebeca León, manager of artists such as Rosalía and Ozuna and Tuti Bou, executive of Sony Music in Puerto Rico, also served as presenters at this event.