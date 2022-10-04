Young Prince Harry: ‘The Crown’ makes open casting call for season 6 of the series

Fans of the famous Netflix series ‘The Crown’ are about to watch a young Prince Harry on screen. And while many are already speculating about who will be playing the British Royal, it seems the producers are still looking into possible candidates for the coveted role.

Casting director Robert Sterne recently published a casting call via British Youth Music Theater for teen actors interested in portraying the Duke of Sussex, detailing the requirements for the role and asking them to submit audition tapes.

‘The Crown’ is looking for actors between the ages of 16 and 20, with “a strong physical resemblance” to Prince Harry, making an emphasis that there is “no previous professional acting experience” required for the role.

Instructions for the audition tape were also posted online. “Close up on your head and shoulders in good natural lighting, start by saying your full name, age and height,” producers wrote, detailing that the deadline for applications is 14 October, and applicants under 18 years of age should include their parents‘ contact details.

A new season of the show is set to premiere November 9, with fans already excited for Season five, starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, and Teddy Hawley and Will Powell will portray Prince Harry as a younger child in the 1990s.

Season 6 of ‘The Crown’ is set to begin filming in the U.K. in November, and the actor chosen in the casting audition will be playing a more grown up version of the Royal.