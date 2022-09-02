Find out who is going to play Prince William and Kate on ‘The Crown’

The Crown has cast the roles of Prince William and Kate for its final season. The royal couple, who met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, will be depicted in the sixth season of the Netflix series by newcomers.
Meg Bellamy, a 19 year old from Berkshire, is set to play Kate. On Instagram, Meg wrote: “Pinch me please..So excited to announce that I will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice. ❤️👑.”
Meg’s onscreen Prince will be portrayed by 21-year-old Ed McVey, who is playing Prince William in his later teenage years.The Duke of Cambridge will also be played by Rufus Kampa in Season 6. According to Netflix, Rufus will take on the role of William aged 15.
The sixth and final season of the hit drama series is scheduled to begin filming this autumn. Deadline reported back in 2020 that “Season 6 will take the story up to the early 2000s.”
The Crown returns for its fifth season in November 2022 with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. The Netflix series was going to end with Season 5, but in 2020 it was announced that The Crown was getting an additional season. In a statement at the time, creator Peter Morgan said, “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”
Peter added, “To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present day - it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”