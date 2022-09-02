Find out who is going to play Prince William and Kate on ‘The Crown’

The Crown has cast the roles of Prince William and Kate for its final season. The royal couple, who met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, will be depicted in the sixth season of the Netflix series by newcomers.

Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton

Meg Bellamy, a 19 year old from Berkshire, is set to play Kate. On Instagram, Meg wrote: “Pinch me please..So excited to announce that I will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice. ❤️👑.”

Prince William in his later teenage years will be portrayed by Ed McVey

Meg’s onscreen Prince will be portrayed by 21-year-old Ed McVey, who is playing Prince William in his later teenage years.The Duke of Cambridge will also be played by Rufus Kampa in Season 6. According to Netflix, Rufus will take on the role of William aged 15.