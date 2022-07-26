Is Ryan Gosling preparing to play Ghost Rider in a new Marvel film?

It seems a new Ghost Rider movie might be in pre-production stage, as it was revealed by Kevin Feige during a recent interview with MTV News, explaining that he is already thinking of who might be a good fit to play the fan-favorite character, following the portrayal of Ghost Rider in 2007 and 2012 by Nicolas Cage.

The Marvel Studios boss talked about the possibility of having Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider, after the actor, who is currently on the list of highest-paid stars, admitted that he would love to have the opportunity to play the role in a new project.

“Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider... Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing... I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe),” Kevind admitted, revealing that he is a big fan of his work and he has been keeping an eye on his upcoming role as Ken in ‘Barbie’ acting alongside Margot Robbie.

“He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It’s amazing,” Kevin declared.

The actor has also been promoting his new Netflix film ‘The Gray Man’ alongside Chris Evans and Ana De Armas, and was rumored to be involved in another superhero film, however he recently shut down the speculation.

“I don’t know anything about Nova, if that’s what you’re going to ask me,” he said after being asked about his upcoming projects.