Eva Longoria, Chiquis Rivera, and Enrique Santos celebrate iHeartRadio’s My Cultura Podcast’s first anniversary

iHeartRadio’s My Cultura Podcast is celebrating its first anniversary! Eva Longoria, Chiquis Rivera, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Estefan, Enrique Santos, Amara La Negra, and many more stars shared their excitement about being part of the first generation of podcasters highlighting the Latin and Hispanic culture.

“We’re making history as the first of so many—in our communities and in our cultura. From graduating, to going to therapy, to starting a business and so much more,” the official Instagram account of the platform shared on Instagram alongside a celebratory video.

“As a podcast network, we’re proud to say that somos the first 51% U.S. Latinx-owned podcast network. 🎉 We’re intentional about our diverse and inclusive roster of hosts. We’re taking control of our voices and telling our own stories,” they informed. “And we’re circulating $$$ back into our communities and have donated $400k+ in just one year. Thank you to our cultura for riding with us! We’re just getting started. 🥳 #SomosTheFirst.”

iHeartRadio’s My Cultura Podcast also honors Hispanic Heritage Month with a unique podcast lineup dedicated to celebrating and elevating Latino voices, stories, and content creators in English, Spanish, and Spanglish. The shows are about inclusivity, representation, and the beauty of culture.

As HOLA! USA previously reported, the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is back! Set to be held on Saturday, October 15th, at the FTX Arena, the show hosted by Enrique Santos will include a star-studded lineup ready to bring the house down with their music. During the event, Enrique Iglesias will receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award.

According to iHeartRadio, this year’s Fiesta Latina will feature performances from Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, and DJ Adoni.

If you want to join the party, you can secure your tickets beginning Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.