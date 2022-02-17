Black History Month is in full swing, and we can’t stop honoring the achievements of the Black community or reflecting on Black history. The story of Black History Month began in 1915 when Harvard-trained historian Carter G. Woodson and minister Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH).

Through ASNLH, Woodson and Moorland researched and promoted Black Americans and African descent’s achievemtns. According to History, President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976. Ford asked people to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

In modern times, Black History Month continues honoring the contributions and legacy of African Americans such as Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Marcus Garvey, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Rosa Parks. Besides these pioneers and civil rights activists, Black leaders in politics, science, culture, and every space get recognized and celebrated.

Today, we want to highlight some fantastic iHeartRadio podcasts that uplift Black and Afro-Latinx voices and celebrate Black and Afro-Latinx culture.