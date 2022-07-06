Mira Sorvino gives an update on awaited ‘Romy and Michele’ sequel

“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” is one of the most beloved ‘90s movies. Fans will be pleased to learn that a sequel is looking more and more likely, with stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino confirming their involvement in separate interviews.

Is there a “Romy and Michele's High School Reunion” reunion in the works? 👀 pic.twitter.com/pUO0L6LvPD — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) June 29, 2022

This past week. Mira Sorvino discussed the possibility of a sequel. In an appearance on the Today Show she said, “We’re getting closer. Something might be in the works.”

“There’s nothing official to report, but I can unofficially hint that we’re closer than we’ve ever been to getting something to happen,” she said.

Sorvino also talked about her onstage reunion with Lisa Kudrow at the SAG Awards, where the two presented an award while wearing matching blue and pink suits and reading the nominees off of Post It notes, referencing one of the film’s most famous jokes.

In a separate interview that aired this Wednesday, Lisa Kudrow also hinted at more Romy and Michele, saying that the creator of the characters, Robin Schiff, was working on a new story. He is “thinking about it and coming up with something. Isn’t that thrilling?” said Kudrow on SiriusXM.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.”

“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” came out in 1997, with moderate box office success. The film was based on characters from the stage play “Ladies Room,” which starred Lisa Kudrow.

For the film, Kudrow was joined by Sorvino, with both of them playing high school best friends who hadn’t achieved much since their graduation. For their 10-year high school reunion, the two then make up fake careers in order to impress their classmates. The film co-starred Alan Cumming,Justin Theroux, and more.