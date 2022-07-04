Where and how to watch the iconic Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show

There is no 4th of July without the Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular! This time celebrating its 46th anniversary, the legendary show, year after year, reunite family and friends in New York City’s landmarks to enjoy live the star-studded celebrity lineup and the breathtaking fireworks display.

If you are among people who won’t be able to enjoy the spectacle live on Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET, you can still catch the two-hour Independence Day special that will be broadcasted on NBC. No cable? No problem! Platforms like Peacock, fuboTV, and YouTube TV will have free broadcasts.

©GettyImages



Macy’s first night of 4th of July Fireworks on June 29, 2020 in New York City. Macy’s has started six nights of fireworks across New York City tonight, with pyrotechnic launches scheduled for different neighborhoods each night.

Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer will keep us all entertained during the Fourth of July broadcast and introduce performances by 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Pitbull with Filmore, and Lin Manuel Miranda, the cast of Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and many more.

“The American Spirit” segment will be back with inspiring heroes and celebrity guests, including Craig Ferguson, Padma Lakshmi, Paulina Porizkova, and Wolfgang Puck.