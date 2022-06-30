4th of July nail designs are spiking in popularity. Everywhere we go, we see red, white, and blue nail designs, flags, bars, and stars, but what if we want something different that still celebrates summer and its unique colors?

Thinking outside the box and experimenting with unexpected designs inspired by activities we do on the Fourth is absolutely valid. Step away from the traditional colors and enjoy the endless possibilities available to you.

Find below a few nail arts that will inspire your next manicure!