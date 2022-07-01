Valentina premieres song ‘LUNARES’

Young Dominican sensation, Valentina presents her new single release titled ‘lunares’; a song full of pop rhythms blended with hints of urban music that tells of a romantic adventure between a couple that begins with beautiful hopes, with confusion of what the future will bring.

“lunares is a super special song, created with collaborators from Venezuela and the Republic... which I enjoyed a lot because I love working with other talents. It’s a song to listen to with friends, have a few beers and relax ... we came up with the theme super-fast; it has an incredible vibe just like the day we created it .. I’m definitely super grateful to Luyo, Ale Zabala and De la Rose for the opportunity to work with them and looking forward to doing it again in the future” commented Valentina.

This collaboration highlights Valentina’s ability to compose fresh music with catchy lyrics and, as demonstrated in the accompanying music video, also with some humor to add fun to the visuals.

Valentina has captivated her audience with a diversity across multiple musical genres and rhythms that continues to generate millions of streams throughout all her platforms including YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.