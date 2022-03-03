Latin pop-urban artist Valentina releases single and music video ‘Moschino’

For this Rising Star HOLA! feature, we are thrilled to highlight the up-and-coming Dominican Republic urban-pop artist Valentina. She is releasing her new song and music video ‘Moschino’. This single is a seductive reggaeton song about a romance that does not materialize.

Valentina is a young singer-songwriter who began her career in November 2019. Since then, she captivated the industry with her single ‘Enemigos.’ Born in Santo Domingo, she recently released ‘Money’ (trap song) and ‘Ganas’ (reggateon tune). The later song position her as a rising talent, becoming the face of Spotify’s ‘Radar Artist: Central America & Caribbean.’

“Moschino was born in Miami two years ago during the pandemic and today we are ready to release my latest single; with this song I return to my roots but with a more urban style.” [Valentina]

Valentina worked the track alongside producer DJ Maff and composer Migue Man - both are part of the prestigious Colombian firm ‘The Company’ - in collaboration with Elliot Justo from the Dominican Republic.

In 2022, Valentina released a five-song EP accompanied by respective videos of each track. Titled “SMTO” (loosely translated “Sentimiento” / ‘Sentiment’). The album contains previously released singles with cutting-edge recording styles that fusions independent producers and creatives that continually break boundaries.

Enjoy this exclusive video on HOLA! and don’t miss the BTS on our social media platforms. ¡Éxitos Valentina!