We had a busy week with celebrations, awards, concerts, parades, and runway shows! These are the latest entertainment photos of the week - June 13
Highlights:
- Paula Abdul serves as Icon Grand Marshall at L.A. Pride Parade
- Bvlgari’s Eden the Garden of Wonders was presented in Paris last week unveiling a collection of 140 breathtaking jewelry pieces. In attendance were Bvlgari ambassadors Anne Hathaway, Lalisa aka LISA, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, all wearing pieces from the collection.
- The Red Hot Chili Peppers took to Barcelona’s Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on June 7th. This is their first set of European tour dates since the pandemic and the first since the return of their beloved guitarist John Frusciante.
- Paris Hilton performs with Christina Aguilera onstage during LA Pride’s Official In-Person Music Event ‘LA Pride In The Park’ Presented by Christopher Street West (CSW) at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 11, 2022
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
- Myles Frost and the cast of ‘MJ’ performing at the 75th Annual Tony Awards.
